On weeknights, many families rush around trying to prepare for the next day. While these moments can be stressful, the silver lining of the evening is when everyone pauses to enjoy a perfectly cooked family dinner together.
From tough homework assignments and soccer practice to getting everyone tucked into bed, the days can seem long, but those special moments make cooking a memorable meal worthwhile.
When life gets busy, you need a family recipe that is quick to make, easy to bake and mouthwatering to eat. Try this recipe for Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole next time you are in a pinch.
Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole
Servings: 4
20 ounces ground turkey breast
1 yellow onion, chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 large bell peppers, chopped (1 each red, yellow and green)
1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup long-grain brown rice
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 350 F.
In large skillet over medium heat, add turkey, onions, salt and pepper. Break up turkey and cook until browned.
Add turkey mixture to 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, brown rice, oregano and garlic powder. Mix until combined. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake 80-90 minutes until rice is tender.
Remove foil, add shredded cheese and bake 5 minutes until cheese is melted.
