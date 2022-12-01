It was June 7, 1977 when two high school sweethearts from Porter High School said “I do” and embarked on a life together that’s still being written.
Charlie Barnard and Teresa Riden moved away after graduating from Porter and attending East Tennessee State University. Charlie would become a pastor and the couple ended up in South Carolina. Teresa chose nursing as her career.
But these two would come back to their roots, in 2005 when Charlie became pastor of First Baptist Church of Tellico Village, where they also lived, in Loudon County. His pastorship there totaled 17 years. He turns 64 next week.
Then, this couple with one daughter and two granddaughters decided it was time to retire from their church, which they did on April 6 of this year. The Barnards had already moved back to the Wildwood Community in Blount County in 2018, to the farm where Teresa had grown up and where Charlie had worked as a teen.
The church where they wed — Wildwood Baptist — is one mile from their home.
Retirement didn’t last long after longtime friends and family found out the Barnards are truly home with no outside commitments. It should be no surprise at who came knocking.
“I was retired for three days and they called me,” Charlie said of leadership at Wildwood Baptist. “I told them I wasn’t interested. I am retired.”
Wildwood’s pastor had relocated, leaving them without anyone to lead. Charlie and Teresa had already settled on attending a church in Seymour, but God had other plans for them, the Barnards said.
“I have never won an argument with God,” this pastor said.
After attending a service at Wildwood and talking with members, he accepted the role as pastor. Charlie had a couple of stipulations: He would not be paid and the church had to vote again six months later on whether they wanted to keep him.
A deal was struck. Teresa came aboard as director of music and has also declined a salary.
But the small church where these two young people first embarked on a life together had their request, too. They wanted Charlie to come preach a few times to make sure this alliance was a good fit. In the end, the vote for Charlie was unanimous.
“I don’t know if it was my preaching or me taking no salary,” he quipped.
The church had about 30 people attending on Sunday mornings when the Barnards first came. Last Sunday, that rose to 76. There weren’t any children in the pews either; there were 10 on Sunday, Teresa said.
If didn’t take this couple long to feel right at home at Wildwood. The church held a Friend Day, and 117 people showed up. They hosted a fall festival for hundreds, everything free for attendees.
“I am teaching them what we have done at our other churches,” Charlie said. “We don’t charge anybody for anything. Concerts or anything like that. We are not going to invite someone into our house and then ask them to pay us.”
Wildwood was warned. Charlie said he told them he isn’t the typical Baptist preacher. He rides a motorcycle for one thing and has for 50 years. Those rides have included cross-country trips and other journeys of thousands of miles for organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Young Life, Knox Area Rescue Ministries, Good Samaritan Ministries and others.
The Barnards are planning a 9,000-mile trek to Canada and then Alaska to fundraise and are working with their current church and former church in Loudon County, too. He also believes in crossing denominational lines when it comes to community partners.
That partnership will be on display come Monday, Dec. 12 when Wildwood Baptist and Logan’s Chapel United Methodist combine for this first-ever Christmas Tree Lighting. It will take place at 7 p.m. that day at Porter Elementary School auditorium. The school’s honor choir will sing, and Santa will make a visit. Attendees will be served hot chocolate and cookies. The event is free to all and sponsored by Matlock Tire Service.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell is expected to make an appearance along with other dignitaries.
Excitement is building, the Barnards said. This is being promoted as an annual event, an example of what can happen when a community comes together, Charlie said. It’s about making connections.
Charles Ledger is the pastor of Logan’s Chapel, in his seventh year. He will be reading the Christmas story from Luke in the Bible at the tree lighting service. He said his church has done collaborations with Wildwood Baptist in the past, but never a tree lighting. The Barnards reached out to him.
That these two denominations are coming together is such a positive, Ledger said. “Anytime you can do anything in a community to build community support, community morale, it is a positive for everybody involved,” Ledger said.
This former principal from Kentucky is glad Porter Elementary is getting involved. The spotlight should be on what great things our youth are doing, he said.
The Barnards said they came to Wildwood Baptist to help this church get back on its feet. Teresa said it’s not about changing up the message, just the method. Charlie said he’s not changing either.
“I am still doing what I have always done which is to preach the word and love the people. That’s all I do.”
The first order of business became getting to know the congregation; that stretched out into the Wildwood Community to include Logan’s Chapel and Porter Elementary School. The Barnards said it has been rewarding to see what’s taking place.
They said there are words of wisdom they wholeheartedly adhere to: If you always do what you’ve always done, you will always get what you’ve always gotten.
New life is being breathed into this church. New families have joined. New community relationships have been formed. The Barnards are grateful to be a part of it all. It wasn’t something they ever saw coming.
“We just never thought we would come full circle back to this church,” Teresa said. “Never. Never say never.”
