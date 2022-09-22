For Callie Grace Watkins, 2022 has been a year of firsts and the launch of what she hopes is a bright future in Alcoa.
She will deliver her first child, a baby girl she is naming Franklynn Grace Watkins, in early November, according to her due date. And shortly thereafter, this Alcoa High School graduate and licensed practical nurse will be moving into her very first home as a homeowner.
It’s been surreal, said the 22-year-old, who will become a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity. She is certainly one of the youngest to qualify for a Habitat home, said its Director of Development Mona Nair. That just goes to show that age has nothing to do with qualifying.
People sometimes also have the wrong ideas about income requirements, Nair said. Watkins is a nurse but still falls within the guidelines. A single household can make up to $40,900, while a two-person family can earn $46,750, Nair pointed out. A family of three’s income limit is $52,600.
Recent monthly mortgage payments range from $738 to $839 for the Habitat homes that have 1,232 square feet. Due to the rising costs of construction materials over the course of several months, the cost to build one of these homes is $160,000.
These are workforce homes, Nair explained. You can have a good paying job and still qualify, she said, with Watkins serving as an example.
Watkins will be moving into her three-bedroom, two-bath home sometime in early 2023. Her home is located in the development along Spurlock Street in Alcoa, where other Habitat homes are in various stages of completion. The neighborhood is being called Hall’s Place Subdivision.
“I love Habitat and what they stand for,” Watkins said.
The nonprofit started in a farm community outside Americus, Georgia, with founder Millard and Linda Fuller. The concept focused on volunteers working together to build houses for those in need. Today, Habitat works in all 50 states and in more than 70 other countries. President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn have been longtime supporters of the Christian-based nonprofit.
Blount County Habitat for Humanity got its start in 1992.More than 160 homes have been built in this community.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Watkins was onsite at the build of her Alcoa home, along with volunteers with Altar’d State, the major sponsor for this home. Nair said closer to 150 Altar’d State employees were on hand that day to officially kick off the project.
Altar’d State moved its headquarters to downtown Maryville a few years ago. The company allows and encourages its employees to volunteer in the community with organizations like Habitat while still getting paid.
Watkins was adopted as a baby by her parents, Patty and Chris Watkins, and grew up in Alcoa. She is a 2018 AHS graduate who then went on to attend the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville to earn her LPN certification.
“I graduated during COVID so that was a challenge,” Watkins said. “Online nursing school was interesting.”
She currently resides in an apartment, and said she can’t wait to be in her new home. Watkins said she initially reached out to Habitat in March and got accepted into the program. She had to attend financial classes and is also required to perform some sweat equity, such as putting in hours at Habitat’s ReStore and helping with indoor work at another Habitat build near hers.
“The money management class has been the most helpful by far,” Watkins said. This recipient of a Habitat home said she is debt-free, thanks in large part to her father’s guidance. He is a banker.
Watkins said she is grateful for her dad’s guidance and the preparation Habitat for Humanity has provided, since she will now have a mortgage.
It all became real, Watkins said, when she attended the kickoff last week. At first, it was just a foundation.
“It was just a foundation, so it was hard to envision a house,” she said. “By the end of the day, there were two walls up. The next day, two more walls were up. It is surreal, but it is finally starting to hit me that I am going to have a forever home.”
Nair said the house two doors down from Watkins’ is mostly finished and will be dedicated soon. It has been sponsored by Clayton. Habitat’s goal is to build two homes in 2023, but that will depend on sponsors and funding, Nair said.
The location of Watkins’ home is perfect, she pointed out. It’s five minutes from her day care, five minutes from her parents’ home and will mean a 10-minute commute to work.
This mom-to-be hopes she can be an inspiration to other young women who have the same dreams of homeownership. The dream came true for her with hard work and support from family and a community of volunteers.
“I never thought at 22 years old that I would be a nurse, a mom and a homeowner,” she said. “I still have to pinch myself and ask, is this real?”
