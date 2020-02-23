An AARP Driver Safety Class will be offered from 1-5 p.m. on March 9 and 10 at East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule St., Alcoa.
Attendance is required at both sessions. Instructors will be Barbara Conant and Francis Goss. To register or for more information, call 865-982-5438. Seniors who complete the course can receive discounts on their car insurance.
