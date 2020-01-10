An AARP Driver Safety Course will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Both days are required.
The class fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Safe Tennessee drivers 55 and over may receive a discount on auto insurance for three years, with certification of completion. No test is required to compete the course. Call 865-983-9422 to sign up.
