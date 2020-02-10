AARP Tax-Aide will once again provide free help for low to moderate income taxpayers filing their personal income tax returns. Tax return preparation will occur at the Blount County Library starting Feb. 1 through April 15. Certified volunteers will be available, by appointment only, to assist filing 1040 tax forms and basic schedules. Call 865-209-2408 for an appointment. Calls will be answered from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Taxpayers with complex tax returns are advised to seek paid tax assistance.
Your spouse must attend if your status is “Married File Jointly (MFJ).” Bring picture IDs, all related Social Security cards, a copy of your 2018 tax return and all 2019 tax forms and information. Call and cancel if you cannot keep your appointment so someone else can be helped.
