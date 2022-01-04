AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers for the 2022 tax season. An AARP membership is not required to volunteer, just the desire to help others. Tax volunteers receive free tax training in January and once certified, they work a minimum of five hours a week during tax season, interacting with clients by preparing tax returns. Volunteers are needed for Blount, Sevier, Loudon and Monroe counties. Register at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or email darellcoppenger@gmail.com
