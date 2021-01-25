AARP Smart Driver online course is available for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. The special 25% off discount has been extended through Feb. 28. Visit the website: www.aarpdriversafety.org and use the promo code DRIVING SKILLS for the 25% discount. Cancellations are extended until April 1.
