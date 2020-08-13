All AARP Smart Driving Classes are canceled through 2020. The AARP Smart Driving course is available online at aarpdriversafety.org. AARP is offering at 25% discount for members until Aug. 31 using the promotion code DRIVINGSKILLS. Students can work at their own pace and have 60 days to complete the coursework. With the special discount the online course member cost is only $14.95 and non-member cost remains at $24.95.
