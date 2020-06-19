TaxAide is reopening at the Blount County Public Library with a limited number of counselors due to COVID-19. Many tax appointments were canceled when the pandemic started back in March. With limited resources, AARP will only be able to serve a small number of taxpayers by July 15. Volunteers will be contacting the people that had appointments canceled and give as possible a new appointment.
There is no phone service available for new appointments.
People with previous appointments will be called. The Blount County Public Library cannot help with appointments. Most clients should be advised to seek a paid preparer since not all canceled appointments can be rescheduled.
For those who can prepare their own taxes online, AARP TaxAide has a free service by signing up at signup.aar
