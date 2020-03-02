March is Women’s History Month, and AAUW (American Association of University Women) Maryville is celebrating by hosting “Women’s Words: Girls’ Voices” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Vienna Coffee House.
All four area high schools will be represented by students presenting readings from the works of famous American women as part of Vienna’s Thursday night “Open Mic.”
This year’s event pays homage to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Constitutional Amendment which granted American women the right to vote.
“Many of the selections are from the works of activists in the suffrage movement over a hundred years ago,” stated Vandy Kemp, AAUW and co-chair of the event. “We are excited and grateful that Vienna is including this in its line-up as a way to kick off Women’s History Month.”
The following students will be participating: Bre’Nasia Bryant, Ella Greene and Jo Lansdell from Alcoa High School; Jocelyn Hayes, Angelica Mercer and Grace Sutton from Heritage High School; Audrey Blackburn and Eliza Conner from Maryville High School; and Hannah Belknap, Cara Garner and Naleah Nugent from William Blount High School.
Their selections come from a variety of American authors and activists including Jane Addams, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Eleanor Roosevelt, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Sojourner Truth.
The event is free and open to the public. Kemp adds, “Bring your daughters, sisters, moms and friends to a fun event celebrating the contributions of American women and featuring some of our community’s brightest young women.” For additional information, call 865-363-8110.
Vienna Coffee House is located at 212 College St., Maryville.
