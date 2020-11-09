Upon the completion of a week-long, school-wide quarantine, Alcoa High School students returned to class on the 4th of this month. Since then, the cross-country team traveled to the TSSAA State Championship on the 5th, and a senior recognition night was held for football players and cheerleaders during halftime at the first football playoff game on the 6th. Band members will be recognized this coming Friday, the 13th.
In addition, the annual Holiday Fall Market took place on Saturday the 7th, and all shops were set up outside in an effort to abide by safety guidelines. ESPO (Early Postsecondary Opportunities) week is currently in progress to bring awareness to the multiple related classes offered at AHS through Dual Enrollment, Statewide Dual Credit, Local Dual Credit, and Advanced Placement courses. Industry Certifications including, but not limited to, OSHA-10/OSHA-30, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), and FANUC Robot Certification are also offered.
As summer sports approach the end of their season, winter athletics are preparing to begin. Similar guidelines are to be in place for any and all upcoming events, and while cases are spiking, hopefully some normalcy--or at least a new version of normalcy--will be maintained as Alcoa High School students continue to appropriately adapt to the new environment we are all experiencing together.
