When Billy Arnett learned of the devastating effects of massive flooding in Eastern Kentucky, it wasn’t just our neighboring state that needed help — for him it was personal.
Arnett lived in Hazard, Kentucky, years ago, working as general manger for a Jeep dealership. Some of the hardest hit areas were those places he knew and loved. It didn’t take him long to react to the horrible news.
“My wife and I went over there the first thing,” he said. “We went and bought 10 cases of water, 24 loaves of bread and 24 packs of bologna and headed that way,” he said. “We did what we could that first day and then came back and hooked up with the relief team.”
The disaster relief team Arnett is referring to is one established by the RIO (Restoration International Outreach) Network of Churches here in Blount County. RIO East, RIO Central, RIO Townsend, RIO Advance and RIO Revolution are just some of the churches in the network that have stepped forward.
As worship leader at RIO Townsend, Arnett and the pastor, Ronnie Hepperly, began coordinating efforts there. Word was broadcast on social media that donations of water, cleaning supplies and diapers were being accepted and will be taken to the hard hit communities in Kentucky.
Arnett still resides in Kentucky, in Somerset. He said he travels back and forth to Blount County; he and his wife have a cabin in Townsend.
The most recent reports have 37 confirmed dead in the region, but there are still hundreds unaccounted for. The American Red Cross has reported earlier in the week that this agency was providing shelter for more than 470 residents, with more than 280 trained Red Cross volunteers.
Knott County was one of the hardest hit, CNN reported this week, with 16 deaths. Close to 50 bridges were damaged or destroyed in Perry County, CNN stated.
“Today, we have a box truck that is running up there, “Arnett said on Wednesday. “There is a truck and trailer going from RIO Advance. Steve Hepperly is also helping by filling up a trailer over on (East Lamar Alexander Parkway) next to his car lot.”
People have been stopping by and stacking up water, Arnett said. Today, he said another truckload and two trailer loads will be making the trip.
“One of the things they said they really need is towels and cleaning supplies,” this organizer said. “That, along with water and nonperishable food.”
Arnett is also part of a local group called Awake 21, which is a group of pastors who represent all denominations — Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, Lutherans, Church of God and non-denominational as well. They meet each Wednesday morning for prayer.
Awake 21 is currently helping to serve 2,500 hot meals a day in Knott County, Kentucky, Arnett said.
Awake 21 and RIO Network of Churches have formed partnerships with churches in these flood-devastated communities, even before the disaster struck. Arnett said they are using a church, County Line, as a staging and drop-off location for donations they collect. The church is on the county line between Perry and Breathlitt counties.
Homes moved off their foundations, cars completely submerged and roads littered with debris are common sights as this area of Kentucky struggles to find the missing and develop a cleanup and recovery plan.
“It is bad,” Arnett said. He’s been up there at least twice. “It’s just house after house, trailers wiped off foundations, bridges washed away.”
He said the parents of the pastor of County Line Church had their home destroyed. The flooding started at 4 in the morning when people were asleep and unaware of what was coming, Arnett said.
“It rained ninw inches in an hour,” he said. “If you can imagine waking up and going to your door and opening it up an a three-foot wall of water hits you. And it was tidal wave after tidal wave.”
Tidal waves were created, Arnett said, as the flooded waters hit the homes. He said one of those large waves caused four children to be swept away from their parents as they waited for rescue, clinging to a tree.
In addition to the work that RIO is doing to collect supplies, the youth group at RIO Townsend will be traveling to the flooded area today and Saturday to help with cleanup and other duties.
RIO’s disaster relief team has sprung into action during previous disasters. When tornadoes came though Western Kentucky, the team was there to render aid, Barnett said.
Through all of this, Barnett and others in this relief effort have come face to face with the desperation and despair of those who’ve lost just about everything. He said the work will continue for as long as these teams are needed.
He recently saw what he considers a sign from God that he is looking over the people of Eastern Kentucky. The County Line Church has the 10 Commandments erected on its back porch, near where a creek overshot its banks. The flood waters came within a half-inch of the display and stopped right there.
“God said, ‘We need this church as a place of refuge,’ so that is our dropping off point for supplies,” Arnett said.
Ronnie Hepperly, senior pastor at RIO Townsend, said this type of action is what Christians are called to do.
“We feel our efforts to assist these folks who are suffering is the only acceptable Christian response,” he explained. “We know lots of these folks and have ministered in their churches and communities. The level of pain and suffering here is unbelievable. I can’t imagine what they are experiencing.”
