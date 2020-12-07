Alcoa High School students returned to class after yet another school-wide quarantine that began Nov. 14 and lasted through the 29th. Students are now alphabetically divided into two groups by last names. One group (A-K) attends school in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays and the second group (L-Z) on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On the days that students are not scheduled to be in the building, they participate in virtual learning. With that being said, this week (Dec. 7-11) appears different when compared to last and next week, as this week is testing week, so the 10th and 11th will be virtual days for all students except those who have to take their end-of-course exams in subjects including but not limited to English, algebra and psychology.
Upon students’ return after a two-week-long quarantine, face coverings have been made a requirement for staff and are expected to be worn by all high schoolers. Considering we are operating on a half-occupancy schedule, few activities have been able to be experienced by all students. On Dec. 3, members of the drumline were able to participate in a limited pep rally in order to send off football players and cheerleaders to the state championship game, which they won on Friday, Dec. 4, for the sixth time consecutively. TSSAA did not permit the marching band to attend the game, but members will be able to gather one last time by marching in the Christmas parade being held on Saturday the 12th.
Less than two full weeks of school remain until students are released for winter break, and many are curious as to whether or not we will return in the new year. As the holiday season approaches, it is imperative that we continue to take steps that will lead us in the direction that promises us the best chance of achieving a desirable second half of the school year.
While uncertainty continues to build, it will do us well to remember the privileges we have already experienced this year, for we have faced unfortunate circumstances, but we have also been able to hold onto a few priceless moments (a completed football season, in-person learning, active clubs, etc.) The worsening pandemic certainly dulls the cheer that typically arises at this point in the school year, but as previously stated, there is still much for AHS students to be grateful for — and with teachers and administrators who are eager to expand these glimpses of normalcy and sympathize with students amid these challenging times, there always will be.
