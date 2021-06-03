Jake Edward Reeves, a 2021 graduate of Alcoa High School, has received the 2021 Everett High School Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $3,000. He is the son of Joel and Melissa Reeves and the grandson of Nelda Jean Millsaps Burch, who is a 1964 graduate of Everett High School.
Reeves has been accepted at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and will study political science.
