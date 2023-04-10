Students at Alcoa High School have officially started their final term, meaning focus is shifting toward plans to wrap up this school year and prepare for the next.
Prom is now right around the corner, being held this Saturday, April 14, at The Standard in Knoxville. With ticket sales closed, all students have to do now is finalize their plans for the party.
The Committed to Excellence banquet to celebrate top achieving students was held Wednesday, April 5, in the AHS commons, opening with a speech from Mayor Tanya Martin.
Alongside giving recognition to the top 10 from the senior, junior and sophomore classes, teachers also gave speeches to honor the highest achieving students from each department.
The Alcoa choral department is holding a concert today, Tuesday, April 11, at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
Both the middle and high schools will be performing, and, being the last concert of this kind of the school year, the program will include a recognition for seniors and eighth graders. Tickets will be $6, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7.
Additionally, after having received high scores in the JB Lyle Regional Choral Festival on March 1, the AHS Men’s Chorale and Women’s Ensemble will be participating in the American Choral Directors Association State Festival to be held at University of Tennessee in Knoxville on April 14.
On Tuesday, April 4, Alcoa continued its participation in the regional Tennessee Math Teachers Association Mathematics Contest, held at Maryville College. This year, two students placed within the top three in their divisions: Margaret Murray in Algebra I and Levi Deaton in Pre-Calculus.
