An Artificial Intelligence Smart Robot Camp for girls in grades seven to 10 will take place March 16-18 at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. Camp directors will be Thomas Proffen, Katherine Schuman and Sarah Jo Miller, a senior at Heritage High School.
The fee is $30 and all those interested should apply by Feb. 17. In this three-day camp, students will cover machine learning, coding and programing a smart JetBot robot. A lot of the instruction is hands on. The camp is limited to 20 girls. To apply, visit www.orcsgirls.org/camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.