The Arts & Culture Alliance and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (McGhee Tyson Airport) announce a call for entries for Arts in the Airport, a juried exhibition developed to allow regional artists to compete and display work in the most visited site in the area.
Approximately 40-45 fine art works encompassing all styles and genres from both emerging and established artists will comprise the exhibition in the secured area behind McGhee Tyson Airport’s security gate checkpoint from April 28 through October. Prizes include at least $1,000 in cash awards.
Artists may find more information and an entry form at www.knoxalliance.com/airport-entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.