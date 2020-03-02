The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP held its second annual Founders Day Gala Feb. 27 at the Airport Hilton. The evening included dinner, entertainment, silent auction and the presentation of scholarships and awards.
The organization awarded three Freedom Fund scholarships — to Zuriel Hampton, Matthew L. Brock and Kinsey Trout. The scholarships were for $1,000 each. The students read excerpts from the essays they had submitted to apply for the scholarships.
In addition, two individuals were presented with Game Changers awards. They are Callie Echols-Stalliard and then Rev. Ann Brunger. Both were recognized for their work to tackle issues of racism and discrimination in Blount County.
The speaker for the evening was LaKenya Middlebrook, the daughter of civil rights pioneer the Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook. She practices family law, serves in the juvenile court as guardian ad litem and advises small business owners about organizational structuring, contract review, policy and procedural development issues.
Founded in February 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest, largest and most widely recognized grassroots based civil rights organization. It has more than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and world.
