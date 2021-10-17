Alcoa First United Methodist Church will present its Fall Flea Market on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the church, 617 Gilbert St., Alcoa. The sale will include lots of purses, furniture, tools, camping gear and the usual yard sale items.
The proceeds from the event will go toward a mission trip to Ecuador set for next May. Todd Chancey is pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.