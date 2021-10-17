Alcoa First United Methodist Church will present its Fall Flea Market on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the church, 617 Gilbert St., Alcoa. The sale will include lots of purses, furniture, tools, camping gear and the usual yard  sale items.

The proceeds from the event will go toward a mission trip to Ecuador set for next May. Todd Chancey is pastor.

