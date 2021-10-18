After two weeks of fall break, students at Alcoa High School came back to school ready and excited to learn.
Alcoa High School’s homecoming celebration has been moved to the week of Oct. 25-29. All homecoming activities have also been moved to that week. The homecoming court will be presented at halftime during the football game against Austin East High School on Friday, Oct. 29.
The 2021 Alcoa High School homecoming court includes freshmen Karson Bledsoe, Lucy Riddick, A.J. Love and Eli Owens; sophomores Hannah Adams, Ja’Kyra Gordon, Elijah Cannon and Phillip Tucker; juniors Lilly Long, Peyton Potts, Tyler Barham and Jude Green; and seniors Allie Boyd, Asha Cole, Ailcy McGill, Rylee Rhodes, Claire Seigler, Colby Bledsoe, Isaiah Bryant, Major Newman, Juan Rodriguez and Jamal Williams.
The Key Club is going to have its annual Trick or Treat for UNICEF, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, on Friday, Oct. 29. Key Club students will dress up in their Halloween costumes and go around to the other Alcoa schools and collect donations from students and teachers. All of the money raised will go to UNICEF to help provide support for children across the world. Students are looking forward to getting to dress up and raise money for charity.
Alcoa High School Athletics is hosting a Trunk or Treat inside the school from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Families from the community will have the opportunity to go trick-or-treating at various tables set up by high school athletics teams and clubs. These will include the Alcoa football team, the yearbook staff and the Student Government Association.
The Alcoa High School Marching Band competed at Rockvale High School on Sept. 18 in Smyrna. Due to inclement weather, the competition was moved to be indoors rather than outside on the football field. Regardless, the Alcoa band earned the title of Reserve Grand Champion band when they got second place in the small division. This is an incredible achievement, and band students were thrilled to hear the news after working hard throughout the season. The marching band is also going to be competing at Seymour High School on Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Foothills Classic and at Stewarts Creek High School on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Division II State Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.