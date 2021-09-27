As Alcoa High School students gear up for fall break, student activities are not slowing down.
The Alcoa Singers performed their fall Variety Show on Monday, Sept. 13, which included performances of “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” along with individual acts such as “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Victoria Sullivan, “Defying Gravity” by Mandalyn Webb, and “Clair de Lune” by Jesus Ortega on the piano.
The Key Club hosted a Pep Party on Friday, Sept. 10 to raise funds for the Family Resource Center. A total of $470 was raised to help families in need in our community. Students enjoyed inflatables, concessions and field games to celebrate the football rivalry game against Maryville. The event ended with a pep rally, featuring drum cheers from the AHS drumline. The cheerleaders came out to bring spirit as the students of Alcoa shouted, “Go AHS!”
Alcoa High School has named freshmen JJ Hill and Abram Lambardo, sophomores Melissa Ramirez and Caitlyn Lewis, juniors Anthony Martinez and Keller McMurray, and seniors Trinity Walker and Jordan Crain as students of the month for the month of August. Christy Daugherty was named teacher of the month, and Ed Dockery was named staff of the month. Congratulations to all of these hardworking students and staff members for their outstanding work and this incredible accomplishment.
The school is preparing for the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 15. Voting has begun for the homecoming court from each class, and the high school is looking forward to a week of fun activities to celebrate homecoming, such as a bonfire and a powderpuff football game.
