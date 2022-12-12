Students at Alcoa High School had the entire week of Thanksgiving off, truly giving them something to be thankful for.
The break was much needed, too, as the end of the year has meant rising action for some. The past two weeks have been full of days spent on the end-of-course and statewide dual credit tests.
The students not taking state tests are still having to show the culmination of what they’ve learned this semester, be it through testing from their teachers, final projects or even taking their skills out into the real world.
One particularly busy group has been the Alcoa Singers, having finished practice for their winter season.
Five selected students — Mikayla Jordan, Nevan Newman, Clay Ozanne, Ruthie Plaag and Nash Trusty — have participated in the annual All-East Chorus during November, a performance of the best choir students from all across East Tennessee.
The Alcoa Singers have also been putting on various other performances.
Just in the past two weeks, the choir has put on performances at the Martin Luther King Center for its annual Christmas tree lighting, McGhee Tyson Airport for the “Sounds of the Season” concert series, and at the St. Paul AME Zion Church.
The final cherry on top of their performances is the winter concert being held today, Dec. 13, at the Clayton Center for the Arts. Tickets are $6, available at the door or at the Clayton Center website.
