With less than a month left until seniors graduate, many end-of-the-year activities are beginning to occur. Prom is to be held at Alcoa High School in less than two weeks, on April 24; a meeting regarding prom and graduation rules is going to take place on April 22 in addition to a traditional cinnamon roll breakfast for seniors.
Virtual Learning Coordinator and psychology teacher Sarah Bailey was recently announced as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Finalists included math teacher Taylor Brown, STEM teacher Shawn Kerr and band instructor Anthony Terry.
The 2021 summer read options for rising ninth-12th graders were also announced this month. A variety of genres are offered for upcoming Alcoa High School students to choose from. A few selections include Alan Gratz’s historical fiction novel “Ground Zero” and Mindy McGinnis’s young adult thriller “Be Not Far from Me.” At the beginning of the school year, students are to take a comprehension test on their selected book and those with passing scores will be rewarded.
A trivia night was held by the Student Government Association on April 9. Students were allowed to compete in teams of three to four, and the top three teams were awarded with impressive prizes including a range of gift cards and Dollywood day passes.
Yesterday, the annual Committed to Excellence Banquet was held. Typically, the event takes place at Alcoa High School, but this year the venue was changed to Sevier Heights Baptist Church to allow for a bigger space in an effort to abide by CDC guidelines. The top 10 sophomores, juniors and seniors with the highest GPAs were recognized in addition to National Honor Society inductees, Senior Scholars and seniors who earned departmental awards. The Alcoa High School Choir performed at the banquet, and they will be performing their spring concert on April 19. On April 30, they will perform a joint concert with the Alcoa High School band.
The finish line is in clear sight now that just over a month remains until the 2020-2021 school calendar year ends. Many seniors anxiously countdown the days until graduation, as do underclassmen for their last day of school.
