Alcoa High School students are currently on a week-long spring break until Monday, March 15. We returned to full occupancy on the 16th of February, and all appears well for the time being.
Administrators — namely principal Dr. Caleb Tipton — have made it clear to students that they are doing everything in their power to make the last term of the school year as normal as possible.
Seniors recently had a class meeting in which the plans for the remainder of the school year were laid out; students learned more details about prom being held at the high school in April, upcoming senior banquets, and requirements for the impending graduation ceremony in May.
Over spring break, seniors are being encouraged to apply for more college scholarships being made available to them by school counselors Tracy Downs and Katie Ferrell.
During the senior meeting, underclassmen registered for 2021-2022 school year courses.
A few new classes including Tennessee Studies, Sociology, Creative Writing and Film Studies are being made available to students for the upcoming school year.
One of the biggest changes that Alcoa High Schoolers are experiencing upon the return to full occupancy regards after-school traffic.
Due to road construction, the entrance to the front of the school building is closed until further notice. Car riders are to be picked up outside the auxiliary gym, and in an effort to reduce congestion, drivers are now released from school ten minutes early.
Auditions for Alcoa High School Singers were held last week and posted online by choir instructor Trent Gilmore. Additionally, the 2020-2021 Alcoa Singers held a Black History Month Celebration Performance on Feb. 24. A recording is available for viewing on the “Alcoa High School” YouTube channel.
On a related note, a new series entitled “Faculty Fridays” is coming to the “ahstornadoes” YouTube channel. The program is hosted by junior Garon Bach and aims to interview a new Alcoa High School staff member every week to allow students and fellow faculty members to gain a better understanding of who their teacher or colleague is outside of their occupation. The first episode was live streamed on Feb. 19 and features English teacher Roman Lay.
After not returning to school after last year’s spring break, there is a bit of an odd feeling in the air as the return to school seems to be set in stone this year. It almost feels as if we students are picking up a book we failed to finish a year ago and are finally reopening it to the last chapter. As I stated previously, administrators are dedicated to making the rest of the school year run as normally as possible. We Alcoa High School students greatly appreciate their continuous efforts and hope for a smooth beginning to the final term of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.