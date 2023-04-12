The pace is ramping up quickly as marketing students at Alcoa High School recruit vendors, answer emails and put their social media skills to the test — all for what they hope is a successful Spring Market.
The date for the event, May 6 at AHS, is still a few weeks away. But sophomore Holland Harvard and her fellow students are spreading the word they can still accept up to 20 more artisans, crafters and product salesmen. Teacher Keenan Sudderth said he’s been mostly hands-off this project, letting these students run the show.
In addition to the market, the day will also include a car show. Those interested in either of the events can apply at AlcoaMarket.com. Cars can be entered as late as the day of, onsite.
“Our goal is to be bigger than last year,” Sudderth said. “We want to grow both the vendor and car show.”
So far, Harvard said there are plenty of bakers bringing their cookies, breads and other treats. Jewelry and accessories will also be well represented, she said. There are also some unusual items to be offered up for sale.
“We have one vendor who makes home decor from old car parts,” Harvard said. “I think that is really neat. We are just looking for some cool crafts, things that are crafty and unique.”
As of earlier in the week, this group of marketing students had accepted 40 vendors, with room for 60. They would love to have 40 cars in the show.
As Harvard explained, the Spring Market takes place both inside and outside of the school. Vendors can choose which location they want, she said. A map will be provided showing all of them where to set up.
“We will all be here bright and early at 6:30 a.m. that day,” this student said. The 13 students taking the social media class along with other volunteers will be there to help vendors set up and welcome shoppers. They will also assist with taking down displays.
Sudderth said Harvard and the other leaders like Rylie Savage and Amelia Miller have worked hard to ensure things go smoothly. They have designed flyers, processed applications and handled payments and also signage for the day of the event. There is ample parking and a shuttle will be available. Two food trucks will be parked near the entrance.
“This is a way for them to learn about event planning,” Sudderth said. “It also allows them to practice social media skills. It is a great capstone for them.”
The Spring Market is a fundraiser with two beneficiaries. The money earned through the car show will be given to Empty Pantry Fund, Harvard said. The funds from the market fees will be used by the marketing department and DECA for its needs.
Harvard is pleased with the number and variety of vendors so far. “We have wood crafts and home decor and miscellaneous other stuff,” she said. “A little bit of everything. It is a melting pot of ideas and products.”
Teacher Joy Gornto has been in charge of the Fall Market. Harvard said she has gained much knowledge for this Spring Market by picking her brain and getting lists of previous vendors.
Sudderth said his team wants to make a greater push on the day of the event by adding signs around town. Miller will work on that, he said. Savage’s responsibilities include serving as point person during the actual event.
A TikTok video might be in the works to capture that audience, Sudderth said.
This social media class is an elective in the marketing program. Sudderth said students can choose how to manage people the traditional way or the social media management route. While teenagers know a lot about the personal side of social media, this class teaches them the professional side, he said.
These students, who are putting that knowledge to work, want to remind shoppers Mothers Day is just around the corner, and so are graduations. Spring Market can help with those, Harvard said.
