As is the case for students throughout the county, Alcoa High School students must make sacrifices in order to protect the general well-being of the greater community. Perhaps one of the greatest changes students have experienced thus far regards the safety measures present at football games: a mask mandate requires all Alcoa High School students enter the stadium with a mask and wear it through the duration of the football game. In order to practice social distancing, the AHS Marching Band now sits in the visitor stands so the student section has a greater area to spread across. These changes, while noticeable, have not hindered the support shown for the football team, as games continue to generate many fans eager to cheer the players on. Additionally, school-wide temperature checks were enforced every morning before class prior to fall break. However, since the recent return of students, this policy has been disbanded.
One of the greatest worries the uncertainty of the pandemic causes concerns the availability of ACT testing, but Alcoa students — namely seniors — need not worry, for a senior test day was held at the school in September, and new opportunities to take or retake the test exist in the near future. Furthermore, College Application Week begins the 19th and lasts through the 23rd, so students will have the chance to learn about the process of readying college materials and be made aware of any modifications that may pertain to this year’s application round.
As the school year progresses, we cannot be sure how current circumstances will evolve, but it is important that we make choices that will guarantee us the greatest possible outcome. While perfect harmony is difficult to achieve, many Alcoa High School students understand this fact and actively make efforts to protect each other and the community whether it be through wearing masks, social distancing, or treating each other with kindness and extending sympathy whenever possible.
