Alcoa High School will presents its fourth annual Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the school, 1205 Lodge St., Alcoa. The event will be held outside due to the pandemic.
This annual event will include more than 60 vendors selling toys, ornaments, candles, jewelry, boutique clothing, woodworking, custom shirts, tumblers, makeup, skincare, food and drinks and more.
Vendors paid a fee to participate and the proceeds benefit DECA students.
