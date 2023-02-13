Not even two months in, 2023 has already shown to be an exciting year for Alcoa High School. At the end of December, students were given a two-week break to relax after their end-of-course exams, so they were able to come into the new year freshly invigorated and ready to take on their new classes.
The past two months have been much more eventful than just figuring out new class schedules, though.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Alcoa High School held the Winter Formal. Students were treated to a night at the Capitol Theatre, getting to dress their best for a spectacular venue.
More importantly than any extravagance, though, they got to talk, dance and make memories with friends. Alongside that, they also got to partake in the ice cream bar.
Following the Winter Formal, the Junior Student Council announced the theme for prom: Golden Age Glamour. Ticket sales opened Monday, Feb. 13, with the dance being planned for late April.
As part of an educational program, a select group of students from both Alcoa and Central High School were able to see the Thursday, Feb. 9, showing of “Hamilton” at the Tennessee Theater. A total of 43 Alcoa students were given free tickets; some were able to go due to being in the AP Language and AP U.S. History courses, those considered most relevant to the musical, while others had earned their place through an essay contest held by teacher Roman Lay.
Alcoa’s homecoming basketball game had another interesting way of offering admission: If someone wanted to get in for free, all they had to do was toss a teddy bear or other stuffed animal on the court before the game. Alongside free entry, the teddy bear toss was also for charity.
All stuffed animals collected were donated to the New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center.
