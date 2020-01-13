As the second half of the school year begins, there is plenty to look forward to at Alcoa High School.
For instance, those interested in watching athletics can support the wrestling and basketball team during the winter months. On the other hand — sports fans or not — one event in particular has gained the interest of many students this month: the upcoming winter semi-formal hosted by Alcoa High School’s Student Government Association (also known as SGA). The semi-formal is themed Winter Wonderland, and is going to be held on Jan. 18. The dance will be the second consecutive winter semi-formal at Alcoa High School in years.
Unlike last year, this year’s dance will be held at the Capitol Theatre in Maryville rather than the high school, and will feature an ice cream bar as well as a DJ. The last day of ticket sales will be the day before the dance, Friday, Jan. 17, so any students wishing to attend who have yet to purchase tickets must act quickly.
Since the new semester has just begun, students are still settling into their new schedules. Although, it should not be long before the newness has subsided and students slip back into daily routine.
While the second half of the year continues, many exciting events unique to the second semester seem much realer and closer than ever before, namely prom and senior graduation. Until then, students still have the opportunity to engage in smaller, yet still exciting activities at Alcoa High School, and they undoubtedly will.
