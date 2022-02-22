The first-ever Alcoa Kiwanis Club chili supper on Feb. 11 was a great success. It was held in conjunction with the Alcoa and Maryville basketball games. The menu included chili with additional toppings of jalapenos, sour cream, onions, corn chips, crackers, hot sauce and shredded cheese. Round that out with cornbread and butter, dessert and ice cream and no one walked away hungry.
There were 160 people attending and great reviews on quantity and quality of the feast. This project benefited Habitat for Humanity and the Alcoa High School Key Club. Organizations and individuals who contributed to the event were: Bush Beans, Capitol Theater Ice Cream Shop, S&K Construction, Crown Plaza Knoxville, Knoxville Airport Hilton, Texas Road House, The Soup Kitchen and the members of the Alcoa Kiwanis club and the AHS Key Club who furnished all the baked goods.
This could not have been possible if it were not for the support of Alcoa City Schools and AHS cafeteria folks. Twenty Kiwanians working that night as well as a representative from the City of Alcoa, two representatives from Habitat for Humanity and AHS Key Club members and some who just wanted to help from school and community.
