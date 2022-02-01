They are known for their annual pancake breakfasts that raise an astonishing amount of money for local organizations, but this month Alcoa Kiwanis is focusing on a different meal and menu.
On Friday, Feb. 11, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kiwanians will host their first Chili Supper at Alcoa High School. The meal will cost a mere $7 and will include a bowl of chili, toppings, dessert and drink. There will be meat and vegetarian options. Kids 5 and under eat free.
This wasn’t a random day to choose for the event, said Bruce Damron, of Alcoa Kiwanis. For on that night, the Alcoa Tornadoes basketball team will host the Maryville Rebels. It’s a game that’s typically well attended.
“This will be a great opportunity for these communities to come together,” Damrow said. And the best part is the money raised will go to help support Blount County Habitat for Humanity and Alcoa High School Key Club, Damrow pointed out.
He is serving as one of the co-chairs for this event along with Glenda Thomas and Becky Stone.
Kiwanis’ mission statement is to improve the world one child and community at a time, this longtime member said. This chili supper will provide funds for high school students in Key Club and help Habitat provide affordable housing.
“We are jumping in with both feet,” Damrow said. “That’s the best way to do it.”
Mona Nair is development director for Habitat for Humanity. She said plans for 2022 call for the building of two homes this year in Alcoa. It will be a challenge, she explained.
“Building supplies and the cost of building have skyrocketed,” Nair said. “Our cost to build one home is now $160,000. I still need to fundraise about $60,000 for that second home. We are coming into a difficult year.”
This chili supper fundraiser is a great example of how people can help, Nair said. Habitat needs corporate sponsors but also other community members chipping in. She said other independent fundraisers can include anything from hosting a birthday party with guests making a donation to Habitat instead of buying gifts or businesses having office tours or open houses.
“It’s a simple way to raise money as an individual,” Nair said.
While this is Alcoa Kiwanis’ first chili supper fundraiser, it more than likely won’t be its last, Damrow said. Tentative plans call for it becoming an annual event. Helping in this event will be the Alcoa High School cafeteria. They will be cooking the chili with help from Kiwanis members.
Sponsors also include Airport Hilton and Crowne Plaza. Most everything for the supper has been donated. Bush’s beans provided the beans.
“The director of schools (Becky Stone) is a member of our club,” Damrow said. “We have everybody involved in this.”
