The Alcoa Kiwanis Club has received an $8,000 grant from the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, which will be used to help children receiving therapy services at Blount Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit. The club will add $1,000 of its own money to the grant for a total donation of $9,000 to the hospital.
This project, in collaboration with Blount Memorial Foundation, will help thousands of children and youth who receive pediatric rehabilitation care over the next 12 months. Such care includes, but is not limited to, occupational, physical and speech therapy. Those monies will enable the unit to purchase and use specialized tools for pediatric rehabilitation when families lack sufficient funds or health insurance.
Staff at the hospital’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit report that 1 in 5 families choose to decline services for their children due to the cost. Many insurance companies do not cover additional specialized tools for therapy or do not immediately approve the cost. With the donated money, the unit will be able to purchase and provide the equipment to the families without charge. Thus, children will have access to the products they need in their therapy sessions.
“I see patients each day who would benefit from these tools but are unable to afford them. With these funds, families will be able to continue the therapy at home and see improved results. This grant is like Christmas for the therapist and the patients!” said Rebecca Embler, a speech language pathologist and certified lactation specialist in the unit.
Brooke Roell, an occupational therapist at the unit added, “So many patients need these items, like the weighted vests. However, not being able to afford them, hinders therapy. We are so thankful for the financial assistance to provide these items. It will truly make a difference in the lives of many of our patients.”
Glenda Thomas, president of the Alcoa Kiwanis Club, stated that the entire mission of the club is to improve the lives of children in the community. “We are very excited about this project and the partnership we have established with Blount Memorial Foundation and the hospital. Our club will continue, even after the one-year project is over, to partner with them and support the children who need care.”
Each month, the unit provides speech, feeding, occupational, aquatic, and physical therapy to more than 2,000 children and young adults. Many of them come from some of the most vulnerable populations in Blount County and the surrounding area.
