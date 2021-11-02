Alcoa Kiwanis Club held its ninth annual Auction Gala on Oct. 29 at the Airport Hilton with the them of a 1960s Beach Party. With more than 150 attendees dressed for the beach and beyond, the event was a success, organizers said. The list of party goers included Kiwanians from Maryville, Newport, Hilldale, Downtown Knoxville, plus many guests and friends.
This year the club sponsored Isaiah 117 House and Alcoa City Schools Foundation as the agencies that were highlighted and received the net proceeds. Items for auction included vacations, golf packages, gift packages, jewelry, wine, toys and an assortment of valuable items. Food, fun, music and 1960s trivia rounded out the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.