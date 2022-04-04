Alcoa Middle School has had a quick ease back into school after a two-week spring break, with many events and enterprises happening lately. Our teacher and staff member of the year 2022 are Caroline Tate (staff member) and Julie Alishie (teacher). These two wonderful women put forth so much effort for AMS students and staff.
Eighth grade parent night was held for all upcoming freshman on Monday, March 28, to brief the students and parents about what is to come in Alcoa High School. The Alcoa Singers are a group of boys and girls who are selected to sing and perform for the Alcoa High School, in concerts and performances. Some eighth graders that have been elected into Alcoa Singers for the freshman Class of 2022 to 2023; those people are Alex Barham, Abby Blackwood, Abigail Breeden, Hannah Green, Margaret Murray, Madeline Russell, Ruthie Plaag and Nash Trusty.
Additionally, Alcoa Middle School students Kayla Ferguson, Megan Ferguson, Darcy Hodson and Alex Barham performed in Appalachian Ballet’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Clayton Center for the Arts. Spring portraits were taken on March 30, offered only to students with prepaid packages.
Lastly, the volleyball and track teams have started off very well for the spring season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.