This month at Alcoa Middle School we have lots of festive things going on. We have the Valentine’s Day sales by the Student Council, the Valentine’s Dance by JayTeens and we had Socs versus Greasers day last Friday.
For the Valentine’s Day sales by the Student Council, we are selling candy rings ($1), roses ($2) and teddy bears ($3). We will be selling every morning from around 7:45-8:30. We will deliver them during sixth period for all grades. These sales will be over on the 15th so please buy them sooner, rather than later. The yearbook staff will be delivering them.
For the Valentine’s Day dance on the 16th, JayTeens will be having the dance for sixth grade from 5:30-7 p.m. and seventh and eighth grade from 7:30- 9 p.m. We will have photos, a cake walk, karaoke and fun. The admission is $5, and there will be concessions. The cake walk will be held multiple times throughout the dance, and karaoke will be open the whole time. You can also get your photos taken at the dance and printed out to be delivered to you at a later date. There is no specific dress code for this event.
Last but not least we have Socs versus Greasers day. In the novel “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton, there are two social groups. The Socs are the students who are the most popular. The others are Greasers, the less popular group.
Eighth graders read the book in our English class, watched the movie on Feb. 2-3, and dressed up on the 3rd. We were told to pick a side and dress as either a Soc or Greaser. While costumes were varied for everyone, it was a great way to have fun and take a deep dive into the world of the Greasers and the Socs in “The Outsiders.”
Trending Recipe Videos
Carson Coker is a school correspondent at Alcoa Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.