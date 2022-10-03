Alcoa Middle school is currently on its second week of fall break. Before we left, we had some really exciting things going on.
In the last week, all three grades had their incentive trip. The sixth grade went to the Roller Arena Party Zone in Maryville. They roller skated for a little while and had an amazing time, Afterward, they went to the park and stayed there for a little bit. The seventh graders got to pick a room all day on the last day of school. This is something that the marvelous seventh grade teachers created. Students select a room and can move around all day and change rooms, with every room having a movie or board games in them. The eighth graders took a trip to Top Golf and it was amazing. They got to play golf almost all day. Every grade returned with a smile and a good word to say about their incentive.
We also had the Olympics! And no, not like the swimming and running Olympics on TV. The best kind — Special Olympics. I had the pleasure of getting to go on the field trip on Thursday, Sept. 21, to Crest Bowling Lanes in Maryville for this amazing event. It was the bowling section. I got to work with Logan Miller. We bowled for about two hours and he got a third place medal. His face lit up when he won. It was an incredible experience and one I have to credit to the wonderful Marty Odom. He made it possible for me to come and I cannot thank him enough. Everyone is going somewhere exciting for fall break this year. From trips to the beach to local outings, to just staying and hanging out at home everyone is bound to have a great fall break.
CARSON COKER is the student correspondent for Alcoa Middle School.
