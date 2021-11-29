As the holidays are approaching, Alcoa Middle School will be participating in many activities in our school and community.
The Alcoa Middle School and Alcoa High School Choral Departments will present their annual Winter Concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus. In the program will be performances by the sixth grade chorus, seventh grade chorus, eighth grade chorus, the AHS Women’s Ensemble, the AHS Men’s Chorale and the Alcoa High School Singers. Trent Gilmore is the director, and Chase Hatmaker is the accompanist.
This is their first performance at the Clayton Center since December 2019. Everyone is invited to attend. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
On Dec. 16 the AMS yearbook staff will be taking a field trip to the National Guard Armory to help with Empty Pantry Fund food baskets. Also our AMS student council will be making donation bins for the Alcoa Family Resource Center.
Next we will be having our annual school-wide spelling bee, and the top winners for each grade will go on to compete at the University of Tennessee.
Our first nine weeks eighth grade A/B and A honor roll students are: Halle Bailey, Alex Barham, Kolby Barrett, Ethan Baudy, Ivey Brewster, Anna Kate Baumann, Josh Choy, Victor Beristain-Navarro, Hunter Crain, Jake Bledsoe, Natalie Crisp, Gwen Carroll, Parker Davis, Colyn Carter-Yontz, Mary Easterly, Karla Castillo, Karsyn Ellis, Marcus Cole, Megan Ferguson, Jacy Daly, Faith Garcia, Ty Goins, Miracle Garcia, Jessica Gomez, Dante Gomez, Jaden Griffin, Hannah Green, Ava Grubb, Darcy Hodson, Kylie Hallock, Kacey Holliday, Phillip Hickman, Brooklyn Jolly, Elijah Jones, Kam Lanxter, Tristan Jordan, Chase Lawrence, Jibriel Koko, Campbell Mizell, Madelyng Landero, Colton Moore, Gabriel McMahan, Margaret Murray, Maria Minero, Whitley Piercy, Graham Mizell, Aliza Reynolds, Presleigh Murr, Maddie Russell, Tripp Olson, Avery Sanders, Alex Patterson, Joe Sharp, Gage Porter, Maddy Stewart, Dayana Ramirez, Jack Touton, Donna Salvador, Jayden Vitale, Brady Snyder, Evie Snyder, Brandon Spradling, Jamayka Starks, Jack Tarwater, Nash Trusty, Josiah Tucker, Kyrin Tyson, Kyeis Velazquez, Jo Vitale, Miles Watson, Eli Williams and Livia Young.
