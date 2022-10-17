At Alcoa Middle School, we have had a strong start to this year. The D.A.R.E program is underway. In this program, students will learn about drug abuse and awareness as well as alcohol abuse and awareness.
Officer Roger Rex has been running the program for seven years. When asked what his favorite part of the program is, Rex replied, “Getting to meet new people and interacting with the kids.”
AMS also has the 5th Quarter this week. Lon Fox is the leader of the school service club Jayteens. He started the 5th Quarter at least 15 years ago.
“Where else can you have music, food and fun for $5?” he explained. Everyone is excited about the 5th Quarter. From the workers to the participants, everyone is ready to come to this fabulous after party. It is after the football game and lasts until around 9:30 p.m. Location is the middle school and It costs $5 to get in, including all food.
We also had spirit week. Last Tuesday was Mathlete vs Athlete day. On Wednesday, we had Character Day, where you dress up as your favorite character from any movie, tv show or book. Thursday was Hawaiian Day and on Friday, Color Wars Day was held, which means each grade was assigned a color. The grade that had the most participation wins the competition.
Performing arts is a new program at AMS. Carly Egan is the leader, and it’s a class that allows students to use creativity and cooperation skills to perform skits. At the end of each semester, they get to perform a play.
“I just hope this is the start of a beautiful friendship for Alcoa” said Egan. Students are currently working towards their Christmas performance.
Carson Coker is a school correspondent at Alcoa Middle School.
