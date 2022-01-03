It was a busy holiday season at Alcoa Middle this December. One of the highlights of the last week of school was the faculty versus student basketball game. After completing the iReady Benchmark Assessments for the first semester of school, the student made such great gains that Mrs. Long decided to reward us with an afternoon of fun and friendly competition.
The eighth grade members of the basketball teams, both boys and girls, played against some brave faculty members. Throughout the game, the teams traded the lead. The halftime show was a half-court shot competition, with the donated funds being used for the AMS baseball team. New Coach Jake Warwick wants to thank all of the families of Alcoa Middle for supporting his team.
Another great moment from the last week of school were the incentive trips. To be eligible for this reward, students need to have good grades, good behavior and good attendance. The sixth grade students went bowling at Crest Bowling Lanes and enjoyed time with their classmates. The seventh grade will be attending a viewing of “Spiderman: No Way Home” at the Cinebarre theater in January; and lastly, the eighth grade went ice skating at the Knoxville Ice Chalet then visited West Town Mall for a bit of holiday shopping. We hope to continue the incentive trips for our school in the future.
The most quintessential classic component of the holiday season is music. Our choral and band department were finally able to host their holiday concerts in the Clayton Center after a year-long hiatus due to COVID. Their pieces were truly magnificent, and it was such a great way to reconnect with the community. The AHS Singers even treated the middle-schoolers to a concert one morning during our GamePlan time.
We hope all of our staff and students have a restful winter break, and we can’t wait to see each other in the new year.
