During the month of January, Alcoa Middle School has been very engrossed in many different activities. Most recently our principal and vice principals, Chelsi Long, Richard Gamble and Julie Ailshie have strolled around the school rewarding students who have met certain Iready achievements or goals.
Furthermore, AMS resumed its homecoming festivities this year. We just finished spirit week at AMS. This week consisted of dress-up days such as pajama day, patriotic wear, school spirit, superhero and princess day and jersey day. We ended this week with the crowning of our homecoming king and queen, Kolby Barrett and Halle Bailey.
Forthcoming at AMS, School Board appreciation week will be during the week of Jan 24. Additionally, AMS has less than 30 yearbooks for sale left. The last day to personalize yearbooks was Jan. 24 and the last day to buy your yearbook is Feb. 1. Volleyball tryouts that will be held in the gym after school on Feb. 1, as well. Lastly, golf tryouts will be held at Egwani Farms Golf Course from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.