During the month of January, Alcoa Middle School has been very engrossed in many different activities. Most recently our principal and vice principals, Chelsi Long, Richard Gamble and Julie Ailshie have strolled around the school rewarding students who have met certain Iready achievements or goals.

Furthermore, AMS resumed its homecoming festivities this year. We just finished spirit week at AMS. This week consisted of dress-up days such as pajama day, patriotic wear, school spirit, superhero and princess day and jersey day. We ended this week with the crowning of our homecoming king and queen, Kolby Barrett and Halle Bailey.

Forthcoming at AMS, School Board appreciation week will be during the week of Jan 24. Additionally, AMS has less than 30 yearbooks for sale left. The last day to personalize yearbooks was Jan. 24 and the last day to buy your yearbook is Feb. 1. Volleyball tryouts that will be held in the gym after school on Feb. 1, as well. Lastly, golf tryouts will be held at Egwani Farms Golf Course from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Brady Snyder is the correspondent for Alcoa Middle.

Tags

Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.