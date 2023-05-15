The last month of school at Alcoa has gone by just as quickly as it came. This month has been a whirlwind, and it will be the final month of the 2022-23 school year.
This previous week we have had multiple events, including a kickball tournament, which was hosted on the Goddard field at the middle school. The event was fast paced, and everyone who participated had an amazing time.
There was an eighth grade award ceremony on Wednesday, which celebrated our eighth graders who are going to high school next year. Each student was presented with a scroll with the class list on it as well as individual awards.
Then the next day the students had a trip to Dollywood, which lasted all day. Everyone who went was so excited to ride all the rides, and there were many screams of excitement as well as many laughs and jokes shared among students.
That about wraps it up for the end of this amazing school year at Alcoa Middle. Thank you to all the teachers who pushed us to be our best throughout this school year and to all of the administrators who kept the school up and running. Thank you to all the supporting staff and cafeteria and cleaning staff who did so much work behind the scenes to make sure everyone was fed and that our school was in top condition. This year has been an amazing experience for all of the students in the building.
Trending Recipe Videos
Carson Coker is a Alcoa Middle school correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.