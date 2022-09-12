Alcoa Middle School enjoyed spirit week for its rivalry game with Maryville Middle School last week. Principal Chelsi Long said this spirit week celebration would allow the students to feel a part of something whole, and would encourage them to value their school and themselves.
Each day had a theme. It began Tuesday with Mathletes vs Athletes, and continued Wednesday with Character Day; Then, Thursday was Hawaiian Day, and, finally, Friday was Color Wars. Long thought that faculty participation would inspire the students to join in the festivities. She expressed the importance of the staff setting the tone for the students.
Each day, more students were inspired and dressed in costumes of their choices. Morgan Hodson, the RTI (Response to Intervention) coordinator and yearbook teacher stated, “it’s as if they are all on the same team, no matter if they play a sport or not. It’s a magical shared experience. It boosts morale for the students.”
Caroline Tate, paraprofessional, stated “we are trying to encourage our students to appreciate each others’ differences. Our school continues to motivate the students to be kind and respectful.”
She explained a reward system where the students will earn a Fox dollar for being kind and for helping others in class. A teacher submits the student’s name and explains the good deed the student performed. The principal or vice principal will present the dollar to the student to thank them for their hard work and demonstration of kindness and good character. The fox dollar can be used at the school concession stand to purchase items.
