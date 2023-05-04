On May 2, new mom Callie Grace Watkins was presented with the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home in Alcoa, becoming one of the youngest to qualify for the program.
Watkins, 22, gave birth in November to daughter Franklynn Grace Watkins. The two are now residing in Blount County Habitat for Humanity’s latest development on Spurlock Street, in Hall’s Place Subdivision.
The financing for the house was donated by Altar’d State, which also gave its employees paid time to work on this construction project. Supporting sponsors include ICC International, MBI Companies, Renasant Bank, Boatmate Trailers, Lola Garland Family and Simmons Bank.
Watkins is indeed grateful for the opportunity to own her own home. She is a licensed practical nurse who has a goal to complete the requirements for becoming a registered nurse. She had been living in a small studio apartment in Alcoa as she waited for her home to be built.
This Alcoa High School graduate was joined at the dedication by several friends, family and volunteers who worked on her home. The keys were presented to her by Vicky O’Neill with Altar’d State. Watkins’ home is No. 170 for Habitat for Humanity in Blount County and is three bedrooms and two baths.
It is located five minutes from her day care, five minutes from Watkins’ parents home, with a 10-minute commute to work. Watkins was adopted by her parents, Patty and Chris Watkins, when she was a baby. She graduated from AHS in 2018.
Mona Nair, development director for Blount County Habitat for Humanity, wants other families to know the financial guidelines for qualifying for a Habitat home are not as restrictive as some might think. A single household can make up to $40,900 and still qualify for a Habitat home. A two-person family can earn $46,750. Mortgage payments range from $738 to $839 for the homes that have 1,232 square feet. The cost to build one house, because of the high cost of building supplies, is $160,000.
Blount County Habitat for Humanity got its start in 1992. More houses continue to be built in this newest development.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.