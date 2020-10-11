Men in Christ/Men in Community will present a panel discussion with candidates for Alcoa City School Board, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 209 E. Franklin St., Alcoa. Each candidate will have an opportunity to answer questions from the community.
