Corona, Corona, Corona. School is closed, and every student is coping differently.
While some are just happy to not be at school, others are more worried about what it means.
Some of us are afraid for family members who are considered “essential” and continue to work through this pandemic.
Others are struggling to stay occupied during this period. New hobbies are being taken up and others are being put aside as some activities have now become unavailable due to social distancing.
While some schools have online classes, Alcoa is currently offering optional school work until more steady educational plans can be set into motion. So far, school is closed until at least April 24, per the governor’s request. Our last day of school was Friday the 13th of March, making this the longest Spring Break on record. Some things that students have been participating in to stay occupied and safe during this quarantine are running, baking, reading, binge watching tv and more.
Students are also focusing on staying connected with friends using digital means such as FaceTime, messaging, and meme sharing.
Many students’ sleep schedules have been irregular with no need to get up early in the morning each day.
Unfortunately, that leads to rising late and an unproductive day. A way to eradicate this issue is to go to bed and get up in the morning at appropriate times. Getting ready in the morning also helps to maintain structure and routine in your day. Although school work is currently optional, it is recommended to participate to keep your brain stimulated throughout this crisis. This will help to prevent us sliding backwards in our education while we are battling this disease by staying home.
Throughout this time, remember to stay connected, but remain at least six feet apart from other humans, wear a mask, and wash your hands.
These are strange times, but if we work hard, we can be a part of the solution and not the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.