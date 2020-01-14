Knoxville Children’s Theatre (KCT) will present a live stage adaptation of the beloved children’s novel “Alice in Wonderland” (with selections from “Through the Looking Glass”), by Lewis Carroll. “Alice in Wonderland” is one of the one of the best-known and most popular works of English-language fiction featuring iconic characters that remain familiar to readers of all ages. The play will be performed Jan. 17 through Feb. 2: Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for ages 17 and under.
When Alice decides to follow a talking White Rabbit down a hole, she starts an adventure that will lead her to race with a Dodo, take tea with a Mad Hatter, play croquette with the Queen of Hearts, and more. It’s a wild and crazy ride as Alice navigates the shenanigans of all the classic characters of Wonderland and desperately tries to make her way home.
The play is performed by 21 talented young actors, from ages 9 to 17. Annabel Dattilo, making her second appearance at KCT after her debut in “Julius Caesar,” plays Alice. Playing the inhabitants of Wonderland are Maddy Grace Payne as the Red Queen, LoRen Seagrave as the Cheshire Cat, Jacob Sousley as the Mad Hatter, Alex Montgomery as the March Hare and Evie Braude as the Dormouse. Giovanni Miller portrays the hurried White Rabbit, and Olivia Rhea plays the Caterpillar.
The play is directed by KCT student intern, Charlotte Stark, and the production team includes Set Designer, Braxxton Sommers, Lighting Designer Elijah Payne, and Costume Designers Emma Stark and Campbell Ella. The play’s stage manager is Austin Bishop.
