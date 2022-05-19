His latest project might find Blount County native Charles Kirkland replicating Vincent van Gogh’s “The Potato Eaters” or bending metal into a sculpture for his own yard.
Then again, this 1965 graduate of Friendsville High School might get out his acrylics and create a unique conversation piece to accompany a hymn.
Ask him how he does it, and Kirkland is quick to point out he’s self-taught. But that isn’t where he lays credit for his talents.
“It is a gift from God,” he said. “God gives you a talent but you have to take it and use it. You have to nourish it or you will stay at one level.”
It was back in July of 2013 that Kirkland had his first one-man show, at Clayton Center for the Arts on the campus of Maryville College. He’s been continuously creating art since the 1970s, he said. He credits one of his Friendsville teachers for giving him the self-confidence to take his talents beyond a sketch book.
That teacher was Iris Thompson, who taught Bible, Kirkland said. She asked him if he would create some religious drawings for extra credit, which he did. She even wrote in his yearbook, praising him as a budding artist.
“She just wanted to encourage me and my art ability,” Kirkland said. “She was an inspiration as a teacher to me.”
Ironically, Thompson’s sister, Tot Covington, did the same for Kirkland’s wife, Lou Ann. Lou Ann is a singer, and Covington was also a piano teacher and singer. Kirkland said it was Covington who helped nurture Lou Ann’s talents to include singing solos at church.
Back in 2015, the Kirklands found a way to combine both their talents. He started creating paintings that he would then pair up with an appropriate gospel song. Charles and Lou Ann would then unveil the artwork to their church congregation — First Cumberland Presbyterian — as Lou Ann would sing. He said he has done about 25 pieces this way. They have not been part of any art shows.
Nine years after his exhibit of abstract art at MC, Kirkland is once again displaying his work for all to see. The exhibit, which he is calling “Balance, Balance, Balance, is currently open and will run through June 21 in the DENSO Gallery at the Clayton Center on the MC campus.
It contains 31 pieces of artwork. There are 10 paintings, 15 wall sculptures and six sculptures on pedestals. Each is done in the abstract; what Kirkland had in mind when he created them might be a far cry from what viewers take away. The artist is good with that.
“Just look at it,” he said. “That’s all an artist asks. You don’t have to like it, but take a minute and you might be surprised.”
Surprised like he was to become an opera fan. I do not understand it but I can appreciate it and like it,” he said of the music. “I know it’s beautiful.”
There are only two paintings in this current exhibit that were part of the 2013 show. Kirkland said he’s studied the Old Masters for decades, experts like Rembrandt, Picasso and Van Gogh. He feels like he is getting to the essence of their greatness.
It’s balance, he said. That encompasses color, structure, tone and light, this artist said. He knows it when he sees it and tried to achieve it in all that he does, both in painting and the sculptures.
He doesn’t use welds to make his steel structures. A vice is often the tool he uses. Wood is another ingredient to his art. One sculpture was formed out of a single piece of wood. He calls it “15 tiers.”
On the wall of the exhibit room are a couple of sculptures that look very different from when Kirkland first made them. He said after some further critique, he took a part from one to add to another. The result was balance, he said.
That eye for balance was learned from in-depth studying of the masters. His study often includes replicating Picasso and other painters. Kirkland said he’s painted Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa more than once. His last attempt was spot-on, he said.
“To get to the level that I am now, I had to break a lot of eggs,” this artist said.
The Kirkland home is filled with his creations, some of them abstract, others realism and also portraits. He has been known to sell a few. But what’s more important to this artist is the lifelong learning he loves and getting to share it with others. He’s had exhibits at Roane State Community College, Lincoln Memorial University and Tusculum University.
“I am only going to be on this earth for a certain time,” he said. “I am going to use the talent God has given me as much as I can and give him the glory.”
