Marine veteran Matthew Gordon’s idea to host a fun and patriotic event at a local park has quickly snowballed into a much larger affair, requiring the renting of Smokies Stadium in Kodak.
Gordon resides in Blount County and has helped organize veterans events here, one of them being a food drive and distribution back in April of last year. He said he first reached out to the Parks & Rec officials in this county months ago after wanting to do another project.
“Basically, I wanted to do an all-American weekend with hot dogs and popcorn,” he said. “It has now evolved into something so large I’ve had to rent out Smokies Stadium. I live in Blount County so I want all of the surrounding communities to come out an enjoy a free event.”
The event will feature the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team for two games on Saturday, May 7. Gordon said he has local firefighters, law enforcement men and women and current military personnel who will be playing this team of veterans who have lost limbs in service to our country.
The USA Patriots, formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, has been a registered nonprofit since 2011. The mission is to bring athletic and like-minded amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sports activities.
The Kids Camp program was established by the USA Patriots back in 2014. The athletes were eager to give back. While playing softball on the road, they came into contact with kids who were meeting adults who looked like them. The camps are week-long and participants pay nothing to attend.
While the event is free, there will be a silent auction and other ways to support the USA Patriots, Gordon said. All of the proceeds will go to this nonprofit that provides adaptive summer camps for disabled children. The veteran amputees become coaches and mentors.
“It’s basically disabled veterans helping disabled children,” Gordon said. “The softball team travels the country doing charity events to raise money for the children who are also amputees. They get to go to summer camp.”
Smokies Stadium will open at 11 a.m., and the softball games get underway at 1:30 p.m. Gordon said there are 22 nonprofits from here in East Tennessee that will be present, setting up displays and explaining their services.
One of them is Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, headquartered in Loudon County. It provides service dogs to disabled veterans at no cost to them. Another is Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding. Team Red White and Blue is also planning to attend.
Benchmark Home Loans in Sevierville is the sponsor. Gordon is an employee of Benchmark, serving as veteran advocate.
“I help veterans take advantage of their benefits with VA home loans and also with going back to school,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett is scheduled to throw out the first pitch. Entertainer Joe Everson will perform. A Blackhawk helicopter will land in the parking lot, Gordon said. Firetrucks and other first responder vehicles will be on display.
Gordon moved to Blount County from Florida. He has looked for ways to make a difference in the lives of veterans.
“This is the first time attempting an event of this magnitude,” Gordon said. “I have been working on it for eight months.”
Gordon has lived in Blount County for a little more than two years. He has served in the Marines since 2007 and was active duty through December 2011. He did a tour in Afghanistan.
These past few weeks have been all about getting the word out so attendance will be high, Gordon said. He wants to put the spotlight on the USA Patriots and the other participating nonprofits.
“I am hoping that people will open their hearts and their wallets,” Gordon said.
