All eyes Dec. 8 were on the 12-foot tree felled on the property at Alnwick Community Center, its branches brightly decorated to be the centerpiece for Christmas in this season of hope.
A crowd gathered that evening to officially light the tree, as Alnwick Community Center President Brenda Gibbs addressed the crowd. “Welcome to the first annual Alnwick Community Center Christmas Tree Lighting,” she told attendees. “This is something we wanted to do since many of the Christmas parades have been canceled. We wanted to do something to give back to the community.”
At her side to flip the switch were Alnwick Community Center Vice President Justin Suttles and Howard Kerr, the center’s managing director.
After the tree was lit and the crowd sang “Silent Night,” all were invited inside to visit with Santa, browse a crafts show in the gymnasium, purchase items from a thrift store and partake of holiday treats.
Suttles said he found the tree on the center’s 8 acres and already has spied next year’s choice, one that is 24-feet tall. He said he’s been affiliated with Alnwick Community Center for 3½ years. He provides maintenance and also security for this decades-old building.
Long before it was Alnwick Community Center, this 25,000-square-foot building was home to many Blount County students. Alnwick School served elementary students for many years; it was built in 1918 but burned and was rebuilt in 1948. The school closed in the early 1980s when Blount County decided to close small, community schools and consolidate.
Alnwick Community Center was formed in 1985 and owns the building and acreage.
In addition to Gibbs and Suttles, other officers on the board also were present, including Sharon Neumann and Barbara Grigsby.
Inside this facility are numerous activities and businesses. Willie Franklin, founder of Lost Vets Rescue, has set up his office here. There is a business owner selling CBD products in another room. My Thrifty Venture sells a wide variety of items. The center hosts karaoke each weekend and has a band that performs here, Borderline. Wrestling events take place here, too.
On Tuesday evening there were several crafters who set up tables to sell their wares, including Diana Hayes. The vendor fees will go to the center for its continued upkeep. There were also decorated trees that went up for silent auction that evening.
In past lives, Alnwick has been home to a flea market, food pantry and church. The effort to bring the building back from disrepair and neglect started a few years ago. The current board has held fundraisers to support this community icon.
A new roof has been added, fencing taken down, landscaping improved and parking lot repaved in recent times. Painting the interior and some overall sprucing up have given the former school new life, Kerr said.
“It looks great,” he said as he took a look around during Tuesday’s celebration. “These folks have done a magnificent job. It’s not an easy one. It takes time.”
A grand reopening at the center was held back in June. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell cut the ribbon.
Kerr said the revamping work continues. The 8 acres are being transformed into a soccer field and baseball field, he said. There is an outdoor pavilion where families can come for picnics. The gym can be used for basketball and other sports, he added.
This upstairs portion of the center is in good shape, Kerr pointed out. It is the basement that will need work next. Kerr said lots of donated items are stored there. It is on the to-do list in the near future.
In the karaoke room, Santa was busy listening to childhood wishes and handing out gifts to all who came to see him. A Dollar General in Louisville helped provide the presents for the children.
Gibbs was not one of those who attended school here, but she feels drawn in to make this historical place a gathering place and focal point once more. She started as a volunteer eight years ago and is now president.
“Eight years ago this was in pretty bad shape,” she said. “Things are definitely looking better now.”
Kerr has a long history with the building. Years ago he hosted some international students who came here to work. They were housed in the center. He looks ahead with optimism at Alnwick’s future.
“It’s because of people like Brenda and Sharon that things are getting done,” he said. “They are the two locomotives. I tell people I am just the caboose.”
